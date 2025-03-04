Are You A Performer Or Minister? – Woli Arole Raises Alarm Over Level Of Hypocrisy, Cabalism In Gospel Music Industry

Popular Nigerian comedian cum actor, Woli Arole, has express disappointment over the current trend in the gospel music industry.

Naija News reports that the comedian, in a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, highlighted the alarming levels of hypocrisy, worldliness, and cabalism that have infiltrated the music ministry.

According to Arole, invitations to minister are often based on connections rather than the leading of the Holy Spirit.

The thespian further questioned the authenticity of some gospel artists, asking if they are performers or ministers.

He wrote: “The level of hypocrisy, worldliness and cabalism in the gospel music ministry in Nigeria is alarming. Oh YES!!!. Invitaareons is by who know who, not as the spirit leads.

Music Ministers too we can’t differentiate if you’re a PERFORMER or a MINISTER. It is well!!!

Meanwhile, the founder of Love World, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has said gospel singers who charge money to sing are not singing for God.

Naija News reports that Pastor Oyakhilome said the church has been turned into a house of party rather than the house of God.

The Christ Embassy founder claimed that all gospel singers who charge money for their songs would soon be retired.

He stated that he used to celebrate minister until God told him to stop. He added all churches would stop inviting ministers when they become true church of God.