Adesua Etomi Opens Up About Health Challenge As Pregnant Woman Commits Suicide After Extreme Morning Sickness

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, has shared her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum while pregnant with her second child.

Naija News reports that Hyperemesis gravidarum is a rare pregnancy condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting, which can lead to weight loss, dehydration, and electrolyte imbalances.

Recall that Adesua and her husband cum singer, Bankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, welcomed their second child in 2024.

Reacting to a report about a pregnant United Kingdom (UK) woman who committed suicide after extreme morning sickness left her bedridden, Adesua recalled her experience with hyperemesis gravidarum.

According to the UK newspaper, ‘People’, the pregnant woman identified as Jess Cronshaw took her life after struggling with severe morning sickness.

In a post via her Instagram story on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Adesua expressed frustration over how people do not understand the severe nature of the condition.

The movie star further appreciated her husband, doctors, family and friends for rallying around her during her pregnancy.

She wrote, “When I talk about the seriousness of hyperemesis gravidarum, people don’t get it and I hate it. I am grateful for my husband, my doctors, family, and friends who rallied around me.

“It is not an ordinary morning sickness. It is a serious condition that literally affects the quality of your life.”