Meranda Broke Into Speaker’s Office, Obasa Was Never Removed – Adegoke

The Special Assistant on Youths Affairs and Special Duties to Mudashiru Obasa, Niniola Adegoke, has accused Lagos House of Assembly Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, of breaking into the speaker’s office.

Naija News reports that Adegoke said the event that happened last Thursday at the House was not a chaos.

In an interview with News Central on Saturday, he explained that Obasa only resumed officially after recess as Speaker.

“Obasa has never been removed for once. Not to talk of probably reinstatement. February 27th, this week Thursday, Obasa resumed officially,” he said.

He reiterated that the presence of men of the Department of State Services (DSS), at the House was based on fear that Obasa’s presence could cause chaos, stating that Meranda’s leadership invited the security agency.

“If you remember, I said, the plenary will resume February 18th, officially, before they went on recess. That was the unanimous date. We are coming back on the 18th. And these people invited DSS on the 17th, thinking that right Mudashiru Obasa is coming there, probably to cause chaos or trouble. Again, they turned around and said, it is DSS invasion. Meranda, Meranda leadership invited DSS,” he stated.

When addressing a question on why the Speaker’s office, as alleged by Meranda, was broken into during the DSS visit, Adegoke said Meranda also broke into the same office.

“Let’s ask Meranda, how exactly, what means or what modality or what channel did she pass through before she gained access to that office? That speaker’s office. She broke into it,” he added.