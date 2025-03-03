Lagos Speaker Crisis Political Drama Aims To Divert Public Attention – CUPP

The Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described the ongoing leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly as a deliberate distraction orchestrated to divert attention from governance failures.

Naija News reports that the National Secretary of CUPP, Peter Ameh, made this assertion during an interview with Vanguard on Monday in Abuja.

Ameh dismissed the power struggle between Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and Princess Mojisola Meranda as a scripted event meant to shift focus from pressing governance issues.

“The recent drama unfolding in the Lagos State House of Assembly appears to be a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the government’s shortcomings,” he said.

He also questioned whether Obasa or Meranda’s actions could genuinely challenge President Bola Tinubu’s influence in Lagos, given his firm grip on the state’s political landscape since 2007.

Ameh said, “It’s questionable whether the actions of Obasa or Meranda could truly challenge Tinubu’s authority, given his enduring influence over Lagos State since 2007. His influence was only interrupted in 2023 when Peter Obi won Lagos State by a wide margin against Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Police Involvement Raises Suspicions

Ameh further expressed concerns over the sudden involvement of the police in the Assembly crisis, alleging that it might have been orchestrated for political gains.

He said, “The sudden involvement of the police, listening to both sides of the conflict, raises suspicions about the authenticity of this development. It’s possible that this is a scripted event aimed at deceiving the public, draining opposition energy, and shifting focus to the dramatic antics of the assembly members.”

According to him, the Lagos Assembly crisis follows a familiar pattern of diversionary tactics often employed to manipulate public perception and shift attention away from critical governance issues.

Ameh added, “The Lagos Assembly drama bears striking similarities to other instances where diversionary tactics have been employed to shift attention away from critical issues. For instance, the hasty settlement of sacked Lagos Water Corporation staff emoluments has been described as a diversionary tactic to distract from the privatization of Lagos water services.”

The CUPP leader urged Lagosians to critically assess the motives behind the unfolding crisis and ensure that political maneuvering does not come at the expense of the people’s interests.

He noted, “The Lagos Assembly drama appears to be a scripted saga designed to divert attention away from more pressing issues. As the situation continues to unfold, it is imperative for us to critically evaluate the motives behind the crisis and ensure that the interests of the people are not compromised for political gain.”