“If You Remember The Way Babangida Left Power, You Will Know Something Was Wrong” – Uzor-Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu has appealed to Nigerians to be fair in their judgment of former Military President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

Uzor-Kalu said Nigerians need to be fair to IBB because he came out on his own to share details of what transpired during his time in government without anyone coercing him to do it.

The lawmaker made the submission on Monday during an interview with Channels TV in which he spoke on the 420-page memoir titled, A Journey in Service recently released by Babangida.

According to him, there is so much more left unsaid, and IBB needs to write a second book.

The Abia North Senator said there are military officers who prevented Babangida from handing over to Chief MKO Abiola, whom the former military leader has now acknowledged as the true winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria.

“On the Babangida’s book, I think Nigerians are very unfair to Babangida because he came out on his own.

“When I say the story is not complete, I wanted President Babangida to write more of the stories because the stories have not finished. There is more to the story, there are officers who told Babangida you cannot hand over to this man,” Kalu said.

The former Abia State Governor said that IBB, in his book, disclosed that the 1966 coup was not an Igbo coup, “a sin” which he said people have held against the Igbos for many years.

Reveal Role Of Other Military Officers In June 12 Saga

Speaking further during the programme, Orji-Kalu said there is more Nigerians need to know about what played out in the June 1993 election fallout.

According to him, Babangida himself was in danger at the time, considering the way he left power.

“More military people that were there should talk about this. There should be a second part of the book because if you mention only one name or two, it is not complete.

“They should go all hog and tell Nigerians the truth. Babangida should write a second book, I know that Babangida was in danger throughout those periods. If you remember the way he left power, you will know something was wrong,” the lawmaker submitted.