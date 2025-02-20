BREAKING: MKO Abiola Is The Winner Of June 12 Election – IBB

The former military leader, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has disclosed that the late Chief Moshood Abiola was the rightful winner of the presidential election held on June 12, 1993.

Naija News reports that IBB made this revelation in his autobiography, titled “A Journey in Service,” which was launched in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

During the book review conducted by former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, Babangida stated that MKO Abiola, who ran for the presidency under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), garnered both the highest number of votes and the necessary geographical distribution to assume the presidency.

He characterized the annulment of the June 12 election as the most difficult period of his life.

“There was no doubt in my mind; MKO Abiola won the election. He satisfied all the requirements,” he said.

IBB expressed his satisfaction that President Muhammadu Buhari recognized Abiola as the rightful winner of the election and bestowed upon him the esteemed national title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), a title typically reserved for presidents.

