People Visit Babangida As If They Are Going On A Pilgrimage To Consult Him – Goodluck Jonathan

A former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has described former military leader, Ibrahim Babangida as one of the charismatic leaders in the country.

Jonathan shared his admiration in Abuja on Thursday during the launch of a book by Babangida titled, ‘A Journey in Service”.

He hailed Babangida over the launch of his memoir and insisted that Nigeria’s history is incomplete without the former military leader’s story.

He said, “So, Ibrahim Bagandiga as we all know, is one of the most charismatic leaders in this country. He is somebody that, up to date, people go as if they are going on a pilgrimage to consult him. We thank God for giving him that grace and the wisdom to continue to mentor people.

“In terms of leadership, Nigerians know you have contributed significantly in terms of the infrastructure development of this country and social mobilisation. We cannot write the history of Nigeria without dedicating a reasonable part to your service as the president of Nigeria, You’ve done well!”

According to him, with the launch of the book, the former president has contributed immensely to the documentation of the country’s rich history.

“So, if you contribute to the documentation of the history, it makes your history stronger, more relevant.

“So, today, you’re helping us,” the former Bayelsa governor told the gathering which included past and present leaders.

Jonathan thanked the former president for launching the presidential library.

He called on other leaders, especially ex-presidents to key into building a presidential library.

According to him, this will aid in better documentation of Nigeria’s history.