Presidency Backs Obasa’s Return To Lagos Assembly – Source

There are strong indications that the Presidency played a role in Mudashiru Obasa’s return to the Lagos State House of Assembly, particularly with the restoration of his security team.

An insider among Lagos APC chieftains who spoke with Punch disclosed that Obasa’s return resulted from a closed-door meeting held on Wednesday with some party leaders loyal to President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News gathered that some notable APC chieftains met with lawmakers on Monday as part of a broader effort to resolve the leadership crisis within the Assembly.

Among those present at the meeting were former Osun and Ogun State Governors, Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other top APC bigwigs.

The party leaders also met with members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) at the Lagos House Marina, where intense deliberations were held to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

According to sources, “The meeting started late Wednesday evening and ended in the early hours of Thursday. Around 7am to 8am, you could easily tell from some of Obasa’s close aides that something in their favour was about to happen. The lawmaker’s return to the Assembly, I strongly believe, is a result of the meeting because the APC leaders are some of the right-hand men of Mr President.

“The true story of the Akande-led peace meeting is that the lawmakers rejected the proposal that Meranda should step down. It will also interest you that the lawmakers from Lagos West, whom the panel asked to produce one of their own as Meranda’s replacement, also rejected the offer. They said they were okay with her leadership.

“After persuasion, the lawmakers reluctantly agreed to have Honourable Setonji David as the new Speaker. But you could see the objection on their faces. Obasa and the President must have seen the lawmakers’ reluctance to implement the resolution, hence Thursday’s turn of events.”