Photo: Timaya Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Breakup With Alleged Girlfriend, Brooke Bailey

Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Odon, better known as Timaya, and his alleged American girlfriend, Brooke Bailey, have shut down rumours of a breakup.

Naija News reports that a few days ago, the celebrities sparked breakup rumours after Brooke Bailey unfollowed Timaya and deleted all his photos from her Instagram page.

The development sparked reactions from many Nigerians online, who questioned what could have happened to them.

However, Timaya, via his Instagram page on Thursday, February 27, 2025, shut down rumours of a breakup as he reposted a loved-up photo of him and Bailey.

See the photo below:

In other news, Timaya has stated that Rema is the new leader of the new generation of Nigerian musicians.

The ‘Dem Mama’ crooner expressed his admiration for his junior colleague in a recent interview with Cool FM.

Describing Rema as an international singer, Timaya stated that his fashion sense and musical style has made him stand out among his peers.

He said, “I’m a fan of Rema. Among all the young boys [new generational musicians], he’s at the top. Rema is their dad. You don’t know?

“See his abss, his dress sense, crazy!

“He’s intentional; his music, his stage performance are amazing. And he’s a fine young boy.”