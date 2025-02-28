Breaking: Lagos Speaker Meranda Accuse Obasa Of Breaking Into Her Office

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has faulted the actions of her predecessor, Mudashiru Obasa, who stormed the Assembly complex on Thursday, insisting he remains the legitimate Speaker.

Naija News reports that Meranda addressed journalists on Friday at the Lagos State High Court, where Obasa had filed an application challenging his removal as Speaker.

When asked about the legal proceedings filed against her and other lawmakers, she stated, “Well, good morning. This is actually just the beginning, and just like what happened in there, both parties actually have their representatives. I think we should allow the legal team to do their job.”

‘Obasa Broke Into My Office’

Speaking on Obasa’s return to the Assembly complex, Meranda noted that as a sitting lawmaker, Obasa had the right to visit the House, but his forceful entry into her office was unacceptable.

“I think he’s still a member of the House of Assembly, so he has every right to come, but invasion and breaking into my office—that is really a big one,” she said.

Commenting on the withdrawal of her security aides on Thursday, Meranda assured that she was not concerned about personal security.

“Well, as you can see, I have my people here with me, and God is with me,” she said.

When pressed for specifics on the status of her official security detail, she disclosed that she had been stripped of significant protection.

She said, “Well, I have, I think, three or four policemen, whereas my normal convoy consists of 12 policemen, four DSS operatives, and two anti-B personnel. As of this morning, I don’t have that.”

Reacting to Obasa’s claim of holding a plenary session on Thursday, Meranda dismissed it as a mockery of legislative processes.

“I think to me, that was just a show of shame, because in our job, we have numbers that form a quorum.

“So if you are sitting with three or four members, you are only doing theatre,” she stated.