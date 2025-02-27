Obasa: Some Lagos Political Elites Are Area Boys, El-Rufai Is Right – Rhodes-Vivour

The former governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has condemned the political crisis that rocked the state’s House of Assembly on Thursday.

Naija News reported that former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa stormed the House and presided over a plenary with few members.

Also, Speaker Mojisola Meranda‘s security details were withdrawn by security agencies.

In a statement on Thursday, Rhodes-Vivour decried the disregard for due process by Obasa in storming the House.

He stated that the action confirmed the categorization made by former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State that some of the political elites in Lagos are ‘Area Boys’.

“Elrufai might have been spot on with his categorization of Yoruba Political elites in Lagos: the Omoluabis and the Area boys. Sadly, clips of the suspended speaker forcing his was into parliament is a clear demonstration of the moral decline in leadership where violence and thuggery reigns over ideas and decorum.

“The former speaker preceeded with this action despite the outcry following the desecration of the assembly by security officials barely a week ago,” he said.

The Labour Party chieftain noted that Obasa, following allegations of financial misappropriation against him, should be in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) custody.

Rhodes-Vivour called for respect for the legislative institution. He warned against any ploy to undermine the Lagos parliament.

“The violation of the people’s parliament is unacceptable and such brazen desecration of our institutions should be resisted by all.

“No man’s ego or ambition is more important than the constitution or the sacredness of our democratic institutions. A man who has questions of financial misappropriation and abuse of office should not have the temerity to force his way into office, He should be answering questions from the EFCC on the NGN 17,000,000,000 gate and other allegations brought up by the assembly against him.

“This is a nation of laws and not an animal farm, unfortunately, left in the hands of “Area boys” we will continue our descent to an animal farm,” he added.