‘You Lobby For Everything, Not A Gender Issue’ – Shaibu Speaks On Natasha-Akpabio Seat Dispute

Former Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has weighed in on the ongoing Senate seat dispute between Senators Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, emphasizing that seat allocation in the National Assembly is not a matter of entitlement but one of strategic lobbying.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Shaibu clarified that legislative offices and seating arrangements are privileges determined by the House leadership, not rights, and should not be framed as a gender issue.

“Interestingly, Natasha is my friend. Senator Akpabio, the president of the Senate, is my political leader,” he stated.

Drawing from his experience in both the Edo State House of Assembly and the National Assembly, Shaibu elaborated on the role of lobbying in securing preferred seating arrangements.

“When I was in the National Assembly, it was the prerogative of the leadership to allocate offices and seats. In the House, there is what is called lobbying; you lobby for everything,” he explained.

“For you to have a good office when you come in… maybe because of my experience as a two-term member of the Edo State House of Assembly, when I came to Abuja from day one, I quickly lobbied, checked the kind of offices available, and secured the location I wanted.”

He stressed that some first-time lawmakers may not have been aware of this process, leading to misunderstandings.

“There are rules guiding the House, and these rules apply to all members, irrespective of gender,” Shaibu said. “The issue of seats and offices is a privilege. For me, I don’t think this is a gender thing; I think there is a miscommunication somewhere. The rules are clear and apply equally to both men and women.”

Naija News recalls that the controversy erupted on February 20, 2025, when Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, rejected her assigned seat in the Senate chamber and challenged Akpabio’s directive.

She has since accused the Senate President of harassment and filed a ₦100 billion defamation lawsuit against him.

In response, Akpabio has referred her case to the Senate Disciplinary Committee.