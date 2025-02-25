Natasha: Akpabio Orders Periodic Orientation For ‘Mid-Stream’ Senators

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has directed the National Assembly management to conduct periodic orientation sessions for senators who assume office midway through a legislative term.

He emphasized the need for such lawmakers, whom he referred to as “mid-stream senators,” to familiarize themselves with Senate procedures to ensure smooth legislative operations.

The Senate President expressed concerns that senators who reclaim their electoral mandates through court rulings pose a challenge to the Senate’s operations.

Akpabio made this remark on Tuesday while announcing that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, would be referred to the Senate disciplinary panel following her protest over seat reallocation in the chamber.

He said, “The management of the National Assembly is hereby ordered to organize periodic orientation, particularly for senators who are mid-streamers, who came mid-stream and did not start when their colleagues started.

“I remember that this particular senator, on the day she was sworn in, raised her hand to speak. I was scared, but I had to recognize her, because I was saying we just gave her the rule book.”

Naija News recalls that the dispute arose after Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seat was reassigned within the Senate chamber without her prior consent.

Originally positioned in the minority section, she was relocated to the last row—a move she strongly opposed.

Her refusal to comply with the new seating arrangement was deemed a breach of Senate rules.

Following the disagreement, Akpabio confirmed on Tuesday that the senator would now face the disciplinary panel, which would conduct an investigation and report back to the Senate.