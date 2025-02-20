Video: Watch Lawmakers Struggle To Pacify Natasha Akpoti As Akpabio Orders Her Out Of Senate

A video which emerged online show the moment the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, ordered that the lawmaker representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, be ejected out of the Senate for disrupting the plenary session due to an unauthorized change of her seating arrangement.

Naija News reports that the plenary was in progress when Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Ali Monguno, raised a point of order regarding what he described as the “improper seating position” of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Before Monguno could finish his statement, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan erupted in a loud confrontation, prompting the Sergeant-at-Arms to intervene and attempt to escort her from the chamber.

In the midst of the turmoil, the Senate President’s efforts to restore order were met with resistance as the female senator demanded an explanation for the alteration of her seat without her approval.

The video which emerged online show some lawmakers attempting to pacify Natasha but she ignored while justifying the reason for her action.

Watch the video below;

In other news, Akpabio has submitted that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) would no longer be allowed to operate in Nigeria if it is confirmed the organization is sponsoring Boko Haram as alleged.

Akpabio made the declaration during plenary on Wednesday while speaking on the allegation that USAID is sponsoring Boko Haram and other terrorist activities in Nigeria.

He emphasized the importance of investigating the allegation and taking appropriate action based on verified information.

“If it is true that USAID has been funding Boko Haram in Nigeria, we have no business allowing them to have offices in Nigeria. So, before we can take decisive steps and also ask for recompence, automatically we must go deeper into the issue,” the Senate President said