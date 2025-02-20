BREAKING: Kogi Senator, Natasha Causes Scene At Plenary Over Seating Arrangement

The lawmaker representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, disrupted Thursday’s plenary session due to an unauthorized change of her seating arrangement.

Naija News understands that the session, overseen by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, was in progress when Chief Whip Senator Mohammed Ali Monguno raised a point of order regarding what he described as the “improper seating position” of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Before Monguno could finish his statement, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan erupted in a loud confrontation, prompting the Sergeant-at-Arms to intervene and attempt to escort her from the chamber.

In the midst of the turmoil, the Senate President’s efforts to restore order were met with resistance as the female senator demanded an explanation for the alteration of her seat without her approval.

“I don’t care if I am silenced. I am not afraid of you. You have denied me my privilege,” the Kogi lawmaker said.

The situation was eventually brought under control after the public address systems were turned off, allowing for a return to normal proceedings.