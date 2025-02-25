NNPP Rejects Suspension Of Kawu Sumaila, Three Others

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed the purported suspension of Senator Kawu Sumaila (NNPP-Kano South) and three other federal lawmakers, describing it as null and void.

Naija News reports that the Kano State chapter of the NNPP announced the suspension of Sumaila, along with Rep. Ali Gini, Rep. Sani Rogo, and Rep. Kabiru Rurum, over alleged anti-party activities on Monday.

Announcing the suspension at a press conference in Kano, the state NNPP chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, accused the lawmakers of working against the party’s interests.

However, in a swift reaction on Tuesday, the NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Oginni Olaposi, dismissed the suspension as an attempt to disparage the party, insisting that the National Working Committee (NWC) was never informed of any anti-party activities by the lawmakers.

Olaposi accused the Kwankwasiyya Movement, led by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, of misleading the public and acting without legal authority.

“We do not want Nigerians to be misled by a group that does not believe in the rule of law and public order,” Olaposi said.

‘Kwankwaso’s Group Lacks Legal Authority’ – NNPP

Olaposi clarified that Kwankwaso and his Kwankwasiyya faction no longer have any legitimate claim over the NNPP, stating that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NNPP and Kwankwasiyya expired after the 2023 elections.

“In the interest of public order and peace in society, the NNPP wishes to clarify that the Kwankwasiyya Movement lacks the legal standing to act or speak on behalf of the party.

“The MoU signed in 2022 was only valid for the 2023 elections and was represented by Kwankwaso and Elder Buba Galadima on behalf of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and The National Movement (TNM), respectively,” he said.

He further referenced a court ruling from the Abia State High Court on November 1, 2024, which terminated the NNPP-Kwankwasiyya alliance and directed INEC to recognize Dr. Boniface Aniebonam as the party’s legitimate leader.

Calls For Security Intervention

Olaposi urged security agencies, particularly the Department of State Services (DSS), to investigate individuals creating political tension in Kano.

“Their pronouncement is false and misleading. We dissociate the NNPP from reckless and unguided statements capable of causing public unrest in Kano State,” he said.

He also appealed to party members and the people of Kano to disregard statements made by those “masquerading as NNPP leaders.”