Senator Rurum Rejects NNPP Suspension, Accuses Kano Leadership Of Contempt Of Court

The lawmaker representing Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure Federal Constituency, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, has dismissed his reported suspension from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano, describing it as baseless and a direct act of contempt of court.

Reacting to the suspension announcement made by Kano NNPP Chairman, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, Rurum maintained that he and his colleagues were never aligned with the faction that altered the party’s logo, insisting that they belong to a separate NNPP faction.

According to Naija News, Rurum and another NNPP chieftain, Madakin Gini, had earlier distanced themselves from the Kwankwasiyya movement, instead identifying with the NNPP faction that retained the fruit and basket logo.

He said, “The world knows that since they changed the party’s logo, we have not been with them. We are in the NNPP with the fruit and basket logo, while they are with the book logo. We also have a court judgment that dismissed their claims.”

Rurum further accused the Kano NNPP leadership of defying legal rulings, warning that their actions violate existing court orders.

The lawmaker further stated, “What they did is contempt of court. They are not legitimate party leaders. After our victory, they took us to an Abia High Court, and even this week, we were in court again. They are deceiving Nigerians.”

Suspension Linked To Sumaila’s Daughter’s Wedding

Rurum also alleged that his suspension was politically motivated, linking it to the recent wedding ceremony of Senator Kawu Sumaila’s daughter, which he claimed was attended by several prominent Nigerians.

He revealed that NNPP’s national leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, along with other party executives, had been invited to the event but refused to attend.

Rurum said, “The real issue disturbing them, which shouldn’t even be politicized, is the wedding of Senator Kawu Sumaila’s daughter. Honourable Nigerians were in attendance, and all of them, including Kwankwaso, were invited, but they refused to show up.”

Dismissing the suspension as meaningless, Rurum asserted that his faction operates independently and has no connection to the Kano NNPP leadership.

He said, “Everybody in this country knows we are on two different lanes. They have only suspended themselves because we are not with them.”