Tinubu Presides Over First APC Caucus Meeting Since Assumption Of Office

President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus meeting at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Naija News reports that it is the first caucus meeting of the ruling party since Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The caucus meeting is preceding the party’s National Executive Council (NEC), which is scheduled to be held at the party secretariat at Wuse 2, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The chieftains of the party in attendance are Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje was accompanied by nine other members of the National Working Committee, NWC, the deputy national chairmen, North and South, national secretary, legal adviser, treasurer, organising secretary, women leader, youth leader and leader of persons living with disabilities.

Also present were APC governors, led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, who serves as Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

Other attendees at the meeting include members of the Nigeria Governors Forum led by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, Kaduna State, Uba Sani, Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Sokoto, Benue State Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, amongst other governors.

Also present are South-South leaders of the ruling party led by former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Silva.

Notable leaders from northern Nigeria present at the meeting include Senator Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al Makura, Senator Aliyu Wammako, Governor Umar Bago of Niger State, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu amongst others.

Pioneer national chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, Iyiola Omisore, Olusegun Osoba, Senator Lola Ashiru and a few others from the South-West are also present.