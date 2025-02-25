Customs Officially Withdraws 4% Import Charges

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has retracted its previous announcement regarding the 4 per cent Free on-board (FOB) import charges and has called upon stakeholders to re-submit their declarations in order to facilitate the clearance of their goods.

The NCS stated that this action is essential for ensuring clarity, upholding consistency in customs operations, and avoiding any interruptions in the clearance processes.

In a press release issued by the National Public Relations Officer on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Assistant Comptroller of Customs Abdullahi Maiwada, all affected parties were urged to promptly re-enter their submissions through the designated customs processing platforms.

“In addition, all stakeholders affected are urged to promptly recapture their entries through the designated customs processing platforms.

“The NCS has put measures in place to ensure this process is seamless. Customs commands nationwide have been directed to provide the necessary assistance and clarifications to importers and agents requiring support during this period,” the Customs National PRO said.

Naija News recalls the Nigeria Customs Service had, last week, announced the introduction of a 4 per cent fee based on the Free On-Board (FOB) value of imports.

The service’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, clarified that this initiative aligns with the stipulations outlined in the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023.

According to Section 18 (1) of the NCSA 2023, the NCS is set to enforce a 4 per cent charge on the FOB value of imported goods.

This FOB charge is determined by the total value of the imported items, which encompasses both the cost of the goods and the transportation expenses incurred up to the loading port and is vital for the efficient functioning of the service.

The announcement sparked condemnation from stakeholders, including former Senate President Bukola Saraki, who called for the suspension of the policy as it signifies an unnecessary charge in a country that already has many businesses shutting down due to unfavourable business conditions.

Saraki lamented that importers and business owners would eventually pass the cost down to consumers, thus putting more economic pressure on households and individuals already struggling to survive.