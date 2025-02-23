Full List: Newly Elected LG Chairmen In Osun State

Osun State residents on Saturday elected chairmen and councillors in all the 30 local government areas (LGAs) in the Southwest state.

Naija News reports that all positions were won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Hashim Abioye, disclosed this at a press conference on Saturday.

Meet the newly elected Chairmen in the 30 Local Government Councils of Osun State as announced by “OSSIEC”.

1. Boripe – Babalola Wasiu Kayode

2. Egbedore – Okunade Oluwafemi Adesanya

3. Ife Central – Adeyenuwo Rotimi John

4. Obokun – Agboola Francis Olajire

5. Isokan – Azeez Lateef Adeniran

6. Boluwaduro – Aina Abayomi Adesina

7. Ola Oluwa – Sodiq Samuel Oluwapelumi

8. Irepodun – Ajibade Oluwatoyin S.

9. Ilesa West – Adebanjo Oladiti Tunmininu

10 . Atakumosa East – Ibironke Alade Adegboye

11. Ife South- Aroke Muyiwa Aderemi

12. Olorunda – Kolade Obafemi Kolawole

13. Iwo – Moshood Adekunle Kabiru

14. Ifelodun – Awotunde Abiodun Sarafadeen

15. Osogbo- Akande Taiwo Adekunle

16. Atakumosa West – Dada Feyisayo Ajibola

17. Ede North – Amodu Taiwo

18. Ifedayo – Atolagbe Kayode Olayinka

19. Ife North – Akande Micheal O.

20. Oriade – Adeyekun Taiwo Adebayo

21. Ayedaade – Adeniran Adenike Felicia

22. Ede South – Afolabi Oyekola Lukman

23. Ife East – Odunyemi Haruna Bukola

24. Irewole – Jooda Ambali Babajide

25. Odo Otin – Adewale Adeyinka Oluwaseun

26. Ayedire – Ogunbiyi Solomon Akinyemi

27. Ejigbo – Raimi Adenike Nafisat

28. Ila – Adebisi Jayeola Nasir

29. Ilesa East – Ilesanmi Taiwo Sunday

30. Orolu – Alade Aderemi Fatai