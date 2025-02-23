Politics
Full List: Newly Elected LG Chairmen In Osun State
Osun State residents on Saturday elected chairmen and councillors in all the 30 local government areas (LGAs) in the Southwest state.
Naija News reports that all positions were won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Hashim Abioye, disclosed this at a press conference on Saturday.
Meet the newly elected Chairmen in the 30 Local Government Councils of Osun State as announced by “OSSIEC”.
1. Boripe – Babalola Wasiu Kayode
2. Egbedore – Okunade Oluwafemi Adesanya
3. Ife Central – Adeyenuwo Rotimi John
4. Obokun – Agboola Francis Olajire
5. Isokan – Azeez Lateef Adeniran
6. Boluwaduro – Aina Abayomi Adesina
7. Ola Oluwa – Sodiq Samuel Oluwapelumi
8. Irepodun – Ajibade Oluwatoyin S.
9. Ilesa West – Adebanjo Oladiti Tunmininu
10 . Atakumosa East – Ibironke Alade Adegboye
11. Ife South- Aroke Muyiwa Aderemi
12. Olorunda – Kolade Obafemi Kolawole
13. Iwo – Moshood Adekunle Kabiru
14. Ifelodun – Awotunde Abiodun Sarafadeen
15. Osogbo- Akande Taiwo Adekunle
16. Atakumosa West – Dada Feyisayo Ajibola
17. Ede North – Amodu Taiwo
18. Ifedayo – Atolagbe Kayode Olayinka
19. Ife North – Akande Micheal O.
20. Oriade – Adeyekun Taiwo Adebayo
21. Ayedaade – Adeniran Adenike Felicia
22. Ede South – Afolabi Oyekola Lukman
23. Ife East – Odunyemi Haruna Bukola
24. Irewole – Jooda Ambali Babajide
25. Odo Otin – Adewale Adeyinka Oluwaseun
26. Ayedire – Ogunbiyi Solomon Akinyemi
27. Ejigbo – Raimi Adenike Nafisat
28. Ila – Adebisi Jayeola Nasir
29. Ilesa East – Ilesanmi Taiwo Sunday
30. Orolu – Alade Aderemi Fatai