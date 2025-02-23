Three Suspects Arrested For Assaulting DSS Officers Released After Falana’s Intervention

Three individuals arrested for allegedly assaulting officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) during the February 18 crisis at the Lagos State House of Assembly have been released.

Naija News gathered that the suspects, identified as Ibrahim Olanrewaju Abdulkareem, a photographer, along with Adetu Adekunle Samsudeen and Adetola Oluwatosin Fatimoh, both attached to the Assembly’s Sergeant-at-Arms, were granted bail following the intervention of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana.

Speaking on Sunday morning, Falana confirmed to SaharaReporters that he had directly contacted the Director General of the DSS, who approved their release.

“I intervened by contacting the Director General of the State Security Service. Upon our intervention, the DG ordered that they be granted bail. They met the bail conditions and were released last night,” Falana.

How The Arrests Happened

The arrest of the three suspects followed a formal request from the Lagos Assembly leadership for heightened security amid reports of a potential power tussle.

In a letter dated February 14, 2025, signed by Acting Clerk A.T.B. Ottun, the Assembly had directed the DSS to implement strict access control at the legislative complex from February 15 until further notice.

The request came amid intelligence reports that supporters of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa were allegedly mobilizing to forcefully reinstate him.

Following an analysis of CCTV footage, the three individuals were identified, tracked, and arrested at different locations in Lagos.

Clash At Lagos Assembly Complex

The political crisis at the Lagos Assembly escalated when Obasa was removed as Speaker and replaced by Hon. Mojisola Meranda. Reports indicated that tensions ran high as supporters of the ousted Speaker clashed with security personnel stationed at the Assembly complex.

The DSS and other security agencies were deployed to maintain law and order after the Assembly warned of possible disruptions.

However, some lawmakers and political loyalists allegedly mobilized supporters, leading to an altercation that resulted in the attack on DSS operatives.