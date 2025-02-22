DSS Arrests Three Over Assault On Officers During Lagos Assembly Crisis

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested three individuals for allegedly assaulting its officers during the February 17 crisis at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

A DSS source who spoke with TheNation disclosed that lawmakers had mobilised supporters to the Assembly Complex, leading to attacks on officers who the Assembly leadership had invited to secure the facility.

“After extensive analysis of CCTV footage, we were able to clearly identify three of the suspects,” the source said.

Naija News reports that the arrested individuals were identified as Ibrahim Olanrewaju Abdulkareem, a photographer, Adetu Adekunle Samsudeen, an officer attached to the Assembly’s Sergeant-at-Arms and Adetola Oluwatosin Fatimoh, also attached to the Assembly’s security team.

“The trio has since confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court,” the source confirmed.

Security Concerns Preceded Incident

A leaked memo dated February 14, 2025, addressed to the DSS Director and heads of other security agencies in Lagos State, revealed that the Lagos Assembly leadership had raised concerns about a potential security breach.

The memo alleged that ousted Speaker Mudashiru Obasa had planned to forcefully reinstate himself on February 18, 2025.

According to the memo, Assembly management viewed the development as a “potential security threat”, prompting the invitation of DSS personnel to secure the premises.