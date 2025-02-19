Police Arrest Man For Attempting To Use Nephew For Ritual

A 23-year-old man identified as Solomon Fabiyi, has been arrested by the Ekiti State Police Command, for allegedly attempting to use his seven-year-old nephew identified as Jomiloju for a money ritual.

The spokesperson of the command, Sunday Abutu in a statement released on Tuesday, said Fabiyi, who lives with his parents and the victim in Ado-Ekiti, was arrested on Friday, February 14, 2025, before he could carry out the act.

According to Abutu, the suspect confessed to the crime and had already been arraigned.

Abutu while addressing journalists said, “He was arrested by our operatives on Friday, 14th February 2025 at about 19:00hrs through a tip-off while he was on the verge of using nephew for money ritual.”

Fabiyi in a viral video on social media admitted that a local herbalist instructed him to find someone for the ritual. The herbalist allegedly assured him that the victim would not die but would suffer from an ailment.

However, in a twist of events, the same herbalist alerted the police when Fabiyi brought the child for the ritual, leading to his arrest.

Naija News reports that Fabiyi’s case comes days after a 29-year-old self-acclaimed Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Mohammed Bello, was arrested over the gruesome murder of a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Lawal Hafsah Yetunde.

Yetunde, 24, was allegedly killed and dismembered by Abdulrahman and his accomplices for ritual purposes, according to the police First Information Report (FIR).