Video: USAID Funds Boko Haram – US Lawmaker Reveals

United States Congressman, Scott Perry, has disclosed that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funds Boko Haram terrorist group and other terrorist organizations across the globe.

The US House of Representatives Member for Pennsylvania, Perry, made this allegation during the first meeting of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency on Thursday.

According to the Republican lawmaker, USAID also funds Madrasas, ISIS, Al Qaeda, and provides terrorist training.

His words: “The weekly to every 10-day shipments in cash of $40 to $80 million. Who gets some of that money? Does that name ring a bell to anybody in the room? Because your money, $697 million annually, plus the shipments of cash, funds Madrasas, ISIS, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS Khorasan, terrorist training camps. That’s what it’s funding.

“If you think that the program under Operation Enduring Sentinel, entitled Women’s Scholarship Endowment, which receives $60 million annually, or the Young Women Lead, which gets about $5 million annually, is going to women. Who, by the way, if you read the Inspector General’s report, is telling you that the Taliban does not allow women to speak in public. Yet somehow, you’re believing, and American people are supposed to believe, that this money is going for the betterment of the women in Afghanistan. It is not. You are funding terrorism, and it’s coming through USAID. And it’s not just Afghanistan. It’s not just Afghanistan.”

Naija News reported that President Donald Trump suspended the activities of USAID, alleging financial mismanagement.