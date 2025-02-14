Labour Party: ‘Okonkwo Has Resigned Over Five Times’ – Arabambi

The Labour Party (LP) has downplayed the resignation of Nollywood actor and former party member, Kenneth Okonkwo, describing his exit as inconsequential.

On Tuesday, Okonkwo announced his resignation from the Labour Party, citing the party’s lack of readiness for the 2027 elections.

The actor-turned-politician stated that his resignation would take effect from February 25, 2025, marking the second anniversary of the 2023 presidential election.

“This resignation takes effect from the 25th of February, 2025, which marks the second anniversary of the presidential election of 2023, after which I will be at liberty to join other well-meaning and like-minded Nigerians in charting a great future of good governance for this great country blessed by God,” Okonkwo stated.

Reacting to Okonkwo’s departure, the factional National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, dismissed the actor’s exit, describing it as a relief.

“His resignation is good riddance to bad rubbish. He should not speak about the Labour Party anymore,” Arabambi said in a statement issued from Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Denies Leadership Crisis Allegations

Arabambi refuted Okonkwo’s claims that the Labour Party was in disarray, stating that there was no leadership crisis within the party.

“There is no leadership crisis in the Labour Party. It is just a figment of the imaginations of most of our detractors,” he asserted.

Accuses Okonkwo of Political Opportunism

The LP spokesperson accused Okonkwo of disloyalty and political opportunism, alleging that the actor had resigned multiple times but continued to present himself as a party member.

“Kenneth Okonkwo has resigned over five times and had been defending nothing and yet still parading himself as a member of Labour Party, telling us he is being objective with his very poor political analysis filled with bitterness,” Arabambi remarked.

Claims Of Collusion With Ruling Party

Arabambi further alleged that Okonkwo had been secretly collaborating with the ruling party, questioning his loyalty to the Labour Party.

Arabambi said, “Our party has come to terms with the necessity or otherwise of this response having done plenty moments of soul-searching and introspection and have found it difficult to continue to keep mute when people who ignorant of where we found ourselves are talking continue to see themselves or been brainwashed as the loyal followers of our dear party and savior of our country.

“With such an unfounded and outlandish allegations by Kenneth Okonkwo, stating no court has affirmed the leadership of Barr. Julius Abure and Alhaji Farouk Umar Ibrahim as National Chairman and National Secretary respectfully, Kenneth Okonkwo has thus assumed the status of a perpetually discredited misfits political dissidents who has further rendered his already torn banner of political relevance into tattered shreds.

“The Abure-led leadership remains the National hope of the Nigerian people that will rescue us from the deep hole that we find ourselves in today economy mess as his statement of bitterness has also exposed his level of legal knowledge which is full of lies and misplaced facts.

“Kenneth Okonkwo’s mission of systematic de-marketing of Labour Party and criminal sabotage of our 2027 Presidential preparation has this finally ended with his resignation from our great party.”