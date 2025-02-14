Ex-Abia Attorney General, Ihediwa’s SAN Rank Restored

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has cleared the former Attorney General of Abia State, Chief Uche Ihediwa, of any allegations of misconduct and reinstated him to the position of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Ihediwa held the role of Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Abia State from 2015 to 2023 during the administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

On July 1, 2024, the LPPC suspended his use of the SAN title while investigations were conducted regarding certain claims against him.

The former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, had submitted a petition to the then Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the LPPC, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, alleging that Ihediwa had acted inappropriately for someone of his standing.

The NBA President accused Ihediwa of asserting during the International Bar Association conference in Paris in 2023 that there was corruption in the judicial appointment process in Abia State during his tenure as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Following a thorough examination of the case, the LPPC, during its 163rd General Meeting on February 6, 2025, found no evidence of wrongdoing on Ihediwa’s part and reinstated him to the SAN rank.

The Secretary of the LPPC, Sarki Bello, issued a statement indicating that the committee had carefully reviewed the NBA’s petition against Ihediwa during its 163rd General Meeting on July 1, 2024. Bello also confirmed that Ihediwa’s reinstatement to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is effective from February 6, 2025.

The statement read, “The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee at its 163rd General Meeting held on the 1st of July, 2024 suspended Chief Uche Ihediwa (SAN) from further use of the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria based on a petition received by the LPPC.

“The LPPC, on the 6th of February, 2025, after consideration of all material facts, resolved to restore Chief Uche C. Ihediwa to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

“Pursuant to the Committee’s decision, Chief Uche Ihediwa is hereby restored to the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria with effect from the 6th of February, 2025. The general public is hereby informed of this decision.”