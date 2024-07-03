Supreme Court Shortlists Tinubu’s Lawyer, Oluwole Afolabi, 86 Others As SAN (Full List)

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), operating under the Supreme Court of Nigeria, has released its annual list of distinguished members of the Nigerian Bar to be elevated to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Among the newly honoured is Oluwole Afolabi, a notable attorney recognized for his legal work on behalf of President Bola Tinubu in the United States.

The title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is a highly coveted distinction bestowed upon legal practitioners who have shown significant expertise and integrity in their practice.

It allows for certain privileges, such as the right to occupy the front seats in courtrooms and precedence in appearance over other lawyers.

Oluwole Afolabi, one of the notable figures in this year’s list, is an attorney with credentials in both Nigeria and the United States, managing offices in Abuja and the New York metropolitan area.

The list contains 87 practising lawyers and 11 legal academics. See the full list below:

Legal practitioners

Lateef Olaseinde Karim

Godwin Tagbo Ike

Johnson Odionu

Nnodum Marcellinus Duru

Innocent Adams Ovbagbedia

Soronnadi Anthony Njoku

Adamu Abubakar

Charles Oyaole Musa

Udochi Nunny Iheanacho

David Dare Onietan

Elele Chinatu Casmir

Joseph Rapuluchuks Nduka

Godwin Ikechukwu Obeta

Habeeb Orisavbia Ilavbare

Moses Kolade Obafemi

Mathew Echezonam Esonanjor

Baba Fika Dala

Babatunde Ademoye Sodipo

Mustapha Ikhegbe Abubakar

Emmanuel Ibhagbemien Esene

Henry Adedayo Bello

Boniface Chinedu Moore

Clement Amechi Ezika

Omokayode Adebayo Dada

Edwin Anikwem

Roy Ogbonnaya Umahi Nwaeze

Olumide Oniyire Olugbenga

Monday Onyekachi Ubani

Ayoola Olufemi Ajayi

Paul Chukwuma Obi

Olasupo Dominic Ati-John

Cole Segun Ololade

Charles Ayodeji Adeogun-Phillips

Okechukwu Kingsley Ajunwa

Jacob Ocheogu Ifere

Emmanuel Aderemi Adekile

Christopher Ehumadu Okeke

Waziristan Yusha’u Mamman

Oluronke Adeyemi

Oluwole Olawale Afolabi

Toboukebide Kekemeke

Akinbamigbe Adesomoju

Victor Owarienomare Odjemu

Joseph Ojochide Daniel-Ebune

Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun

Abdulaziz Enebi Ibrahim

Stanley Chidozie Imo

Charles Oladipo Titiloye

Abduljarim Kana Abubakar

Kingsley Chuku

Ladeyinka Oluwaseun Aderemi

Olaolu Akintunde Owolabi

Adedeji Sharafadeen Abdulkadir

Idowu Omotunde Benson

Kolawole James Olowookere

Chinasa Thelma Unaegbunam

Ademola Oluwawolemi Esan

Omosanya Atilola Popoola

Taiye Ayotunde Oniyide

Emonye Oga Adekwu

Aderemi Oguntoye

Kashopefoluwa Olawale Balogun

Abdul Adamu

Theodore Okey Ezeobi

Rilwan Birnin Kebbi Umar

Chinenye Ifeanyichukwu Okafor

Kaka Shehu Lawan

Abba Muhammed

Wendy Nwenenda Kuku

Ekele Enyinnaya Iheanacho

Okechukwu George Edeze

Akinyemi Oluwole Olujinmi

Gyang Yaya Zi

Idris Abubakar

George Ibrahim

Boonyameen Babajide Lawal.

Legal academics

Terkaa Jeremiah Aondo

Tochukwu Peter Tochukwu

Uchenna Uzo Njoku

Paul Babatunde Daudu

Chukwudi Kachikwu Enebeli

Yusuf Olatunji Ogunrinde

Tobechukwu Kenechukwu Nweke

Ademola Kamardeen Abimbola

Yunus Abdulsalam

Mofesomo Ayodeji Tayo-Oyetibo

Chukwuemeka Agamadodaigwe Nnawuchi.