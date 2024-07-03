Nigeria News
Supreme Court Shortlists Tinubu’s Lawyer, Oluwole Afolabi, 86 Others As SAN (Full List)
The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), operating under the Supreme Court of Nigeria, has released its annual list of distinguished members of the Nigerian Bar to be elevated to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
Among the newly honoured is Oluwole Afolabi, a notable attorney recognized for his legal work on behalf of President Bola Tinubu in the United States.
The title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is a highly coveted distinction bestowed upon legal practitioners who have shown significant expertise and integrity in their practice.
It allows for certain privileges, such as the right to occupy the front seats in courtrooms and precedence in appearance over other lawyers.
Oluwole Afolabi, one of the notable figures in this year’s list, is an attorney with credentials in both Nigeria and the United States, managing offices in Abuja and the New York metropolitan area.
The list contains 87 practising lawyers and 11 legal academics. See the full list below:
Legal practitioners
Lateef Olaseinde Karim
Godwin Tagbo Ike
Johnson Odionu
Nnodum Marcellinus Duru
Innocent Adams Ovbagbedia
Soronnadi Anthony Njoku
Adamu Abubakar
Charles Oyaole Musa
Udochi Nunny Iheanacho
David Dare Onietan
Elele Chinatu Casmir
Joseph Rapuluchuks Nduka
Godwin Ikechukwu Obeta
Habeeb Orisavbia Ilavbare
Moses Kolade Obafemi
Mathew Echezonam Esonanjor
Baba Fika Dala
Babatunde Ademoye Sodipo
Mustapha Ikhegbe Abubakar
Emmanuel Ibhagbemien Esene
Henry Adedayo Bello
Boniface Chinedu Moore
Clement Amechi Ezika
Omokayode Adebayo Dada
Edwin Anikwem
Roy Ogbonnaya Umahi Nwaeze
Olumide Oniyire Olugbenga
Monday Onyekachi Ubani
Ayoola Olufemi Ajayi
Paul Chukwuma Obi
Olasupo Dominic Ati-John
Cole Segun Ololade
Charles Ayodeji Adeogun-Phillips
Okechukwu Kingsley Ajunwa
Jacob Ocheogu Ifere
Emmanuel Aderemi Adekile
Christopher Ehumadu Okeke
Waziristan Yusha’u Mamman
Oluronke Adeyemi
Oluwole Olawale Afolabi
Toboukebide Kekemeke
Akinbamigbe Adesomoju
Victor Owarienomare Odjemu
Joseph Ojochide Daniel-Ebune
Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun
Abdulaziz Enebi Ibrahim
Stanley Chidozie Imo
Charles Oladipo Titiloye
Abduljarim Kana Abubakar
Kingsley Chuku
Ladeyinka Oluwaseun Aderemi
Olaolu Akintunde Owolabi
Adedeji Sharafadeen Abdulkadir
Idowu Omotunde Benson
Kolawole James Olowookere
Chinasa Thelma Unaegbunam
Ademola Oluwawolemi Esan
Omosanya Atilola Popoola
Taiye Ayotunde Oniyide
Emonye Oga Adekwu
Aderemi Oguntoye
Kashopefoluwa Olawale Balogun
Abdul Adamu
Theodore Okey Ezeobi
Rilwan Birnin Kebbi Umar
Chinenye Ifeanyichukwu Okafor
Kaka Shehu Lawan
Abba Muhammed
Wendy Nwenenda Kuku
Ekele Enyinnaya Iheanacho
Okechukwu George Edeze
Akinyemi Oluwole Olujinmi
Gyang Yaya Zi
Idris Abubakar
George Ibrahim
Boonyameen Babajide Lawal.
Legal academics
Terkaa Jeremiah Aondo
Tochukwu Peter Tochukwu
Uchenna Uzo Njoku
Paul Babatunde Daudu
Chukwudi Kachikwu Enebeli
Yusuf Olatunji Ogunrinde
Tobechukwu Kenechukwu Nweke
Ademola Kamardeen Abimbola
Yunus Abdulsalam
Mofesomo Ayodeji Tayo-Oyetibo
Chukwuemeka Agamadodaigwe Nnawuchi.