2027: ‘Tinubu Won’t Have It Easy, We Are Coming Back With Peter Obi’ – Arabambi

As preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum, the Labour Party (LP) has reaffirmed its commitment to fielding Peter Obi as its presidential candidate.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, was the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 elections, where he finished third, trailing behind President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Abayomi Arabambi, stated that Tinubu would face a tougher challenge in 2027.

“Tinubu is not just going to have it very easy in 2027. We are coming back with Peter Obi to them so that they will know we are very serious,” Arabambi declared.

Okonkwo’s Exit: A Relief To LP

During the interview, Arabambi took a swipe at Kenneth Okonkwo, the actor-turned-politician who recently left the Labour Party.

He described Okonkwo’s resignation as a “good riddance to bad rubbish”, alleging that the former LP spokesman was working in favour of President Tinubu and the ruling APC.

“We wish Kenneth Okonkwo well. His resignation is good riddance to bad rubbish. He should not speak about the Labour Party anymore,” he asserted.

Dismisses Claims Of Leadership Crisis

Arabambi also dismissed speculations about an internal leadership crisis within the Labour Party, asserting that the party remains strong and focused on its political ambitions.

“There is no leadership crisis in the Labour Party. Labour Party is not going into extinction. It is just a figment of the imagination of most of our detractors,” he stated.