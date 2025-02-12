‘Run When You Hear Epidural’ – Toyin Lawani Cries Out Over Spine Issues

Celebrity Stylist, Toyin Lawani, has opened up about having a degenerating spine due to an epidural injection.

Explainer: An epidural is an injection of anaesthetic into the epidural space of the spine to relieve pain. It is often used during childbirth but can also be used for certain surgeries and chronic back pain.

Naija News reports that Toyin, in a video via her Instagram page on Tuesday, claimed she has been enduring back pain since receiving the injection.

The entrepreneur said she received the anaesthetic injection during the birth of her last two children, adding that doctors do not fully inform women about the long-term side effects of epidurals.

She said, “When you hear ‘epidural,’ run. Doctors tell you about the side effects but do not tell you about the long-term effects on your body. I have about three friends having the same issues that I am having.

“Like, I am just 42, how did I end up with spine issues? I have a degenerating spine. I have implants in my spine. I go paralyzed. I can’t stand for a long time. I can’t even breathe properly sometimes because it affected so many things in my body when I had the surgery.

“They will not tell you because you just want the pain to go away. I have had two epidurals. I had my first as natural birth. The last two were epidural. The last one I had epidural because I had to undergo a surgery and I had no choice.

“See, the pain does not stop. My back is killing me and my spine is degenerating.”