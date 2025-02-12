Bishop Wale Oke Re-elected PFN President

Bishop Wale Oke has secured re-election as the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) for an additional four-year term.

Naija News reports that his re-election occurred during the 18th National Biennial Conference of the PFN, currently taking place at the Glory Dome in Abuja.

The conference commenced on Tuesday and is set to conclude on Friday.

Confirming his re-election on his official Facebook page, Bishop Oke wrote, “Honoured to be re-elected as the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

Oke encountered allegations of inadequate performance in the lead-up to the election, which the leadership of the PFN characterized as politically motivated efforts to damage his reputation prior to the conference in February.

Having been first elected as the PFN National President in 2021, Oke is the founder of Sword of the Spirit Ministries International and serves as Chancellor of Precious Cornerstone University.

He became the seventh president of the PFN after previously holding the position of Deputy President.

Oke’s ministry commenced in a home fellowship in Ibadan, and he subsequently took on the role of Bible Study leader under Pastor Enoch Adeboye at Christ Redeemers Ministry.

His leadership development continued at the University of Lagos, where he was actively involved in the Lagos Varsity Christian Union, initially serving as Bible Study Secretary and later as President for a duration of two and a half years.