Tinubu Congratulates Bishop Wale Oke On Return As PFN President

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Bishop Francis Wale Oke on his re-election as the national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Naija News reports that President Tinubu described Bishop Oke as a respected religious leader and a man of principle.

In a statement from his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, the President encouraged the PFN President to continue using the pulpit to teach the gospel of love.

It read: “Bishop Oke is a respected religious leader and author. He is the presiding bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries International, which he founded in 1983. He is also the Chancellor of Precious Cornerstone University (PCU).

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria re-elected him at the 18th Biennial National Conference in Abuja.

“President Tinubu also congratulates the Christian faithful and commends Bishop Oke for his consistent effort in promoting religious harmony and national renaissance, as demonstrated in his ‘Nigeria Turning Point Prayer Movement’.

“The President describes the renowned clergyman as a man of fine character, principle, and faith and encourages him to continue using the pulpit to teach the good gospel of love, kindness, and peace as embodied by Jesus Christ.

“President Tinubu prays for the bishop’s fresh anointing as he continues his leadership role in the Lord’s vineyard.”