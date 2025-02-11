Nigeria’s Economy Is Being Transformed – Sunday Dare

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, has said the economy is making progress under the President.

Naija News reports that Dare said the policy of the President on foreign exchange has started to yield positive returns in strengthening the naira.

In a statement on his X handle, the former Minister of Youths and Sports also noted that the reforms in the oil sector have boosted the nation’s crude output and encouraged local refining.

Dare stressed that the 2025 fiscal year would birth progress in the nation’s economy.

“As the naira strengthens against the naira at ₦1,520/$ we see the emerging signs of recovery. The Nigerian economy under the watch of President Tinubu is gradually being transformed. The Nigerian currency is headed towards stability and must be noted.

“The pillar of the macroeconomic reforms is the market pricing of Petroleum products and forex. Willing buyer. Willing seller. These were the two courageous and timely decisions President Tinubu took less than two years ago.

“The faithful implementation of these key policies of market reforms is gradually reinvigorating Nigeria’s Economy. The Reforms in the oil sector are delivering increased local refining of PMS and market-led pricing. 2025 is promising with many other reforms docking in the months ahead,” he said.