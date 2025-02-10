PDP Lawmakers Set To Defect To APC In Delta – Omo-Agege

Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has revealed that 10 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Delta State House of Assembly are set to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), signaling a major political shift in the state.

Omo-Agege, who contested the 2023 Delta State governorship election under the APC, made this disclosure on Saturday while welcoming former Isoko South Local Government Chairman, Itiako Ikpokpo (aka Malik), into the APC at an event held in Uro-Irri, Delta State.

Speaking to party faithful and political leaders, Omo-Agege declared that the PDP’s hold on Delta State politics was fast collapsing due to shifting allegiances.

“A major realignment in the power structure of the Delta State House of Assembly is looming as 10 lawmakers are set to dump the PDP for the APC,” Omo-Agege announced.

The former lawmaker explained that APC currently holds seven seats in the Delta Assembly, and with the defection of 10 PDP members, the opposition would secure a majority with 17 lawmakers.

Omo-Agege attributed the growing influence of the APC in Delta to President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, which he claimed had increased Delta’s federal allocations to over N1 trillion in just 18 months.

“The financial improvements under Tinubu’s administration show that APC is delivering good governance. More politicians are aligning with the ruling party because of these achievements,” he said.

Ikpokpo’s Defection A ‘Turning Point’

Describing Ikpokpo’s defection as a game-changer, Omo-Agege disclosed that he had personally persuaded the former PDP stalwart to join the APC.

Omo-Agege said, “I have persistently pressured Ikpokpo to join the APC, and today, he has finally made the move. His decision proves that our party is on the path to victory in Delta.”

In his remarks, Ikpokpo vowed to strengthen APC’s grassroots presence in Delta, emphasizing the importance of unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We must welcome new entrants with open arms because unity is key in defeating PDP in 2027,” he declared.

APC Isoko South Chairman, Vincent Egbogbo, also hailed the mass defection as a sign of greater victories ahead.

“The APC is preparing to take over Delta State in 2027, and we must consolidate our efforts to ensure PDP’s total defeat,” Egbogbo said.