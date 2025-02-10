NPFL Matchday 23 Results: Rivers United End Winless Run, Others

Timothy Zechariah’s 88th-minute header lifted Rivers United to a much-needed 1-0 victory over Lobi Stars in Port Harcourt on Sunday, ending their streak of five Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matches without a win.

This crucial goal not only showcased Zechariah’s determination but also reignited hope for the team in their pursuit of the NPFL title.

With this victory, Rivers United now sit third in the league, accumulating 38 points from 23 matches, just 10 points shy of leaders Remo Stars.

Before this match, Rivers United faced challenges, with their last win dating back to December against Kwara United, during which they had experienced three draws and two losses that hindered their title ambitions.

In another match, Akwa United showcased their resilience by securing a narrow 2-1 win against Enyimba FC in Uyo during match-day 23 of the NPFL.

Goals from Ogunleye Olayemi and Uche Sabastine marked their first win in five games, despite Issah Mohammed’s effort for Enyimba. However, the 2021 champions find themselves still battling in the relegation zone with 23 points from 23 matches.

Abia Warriors made an impressive statement with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sunshine Stars at the Umuahia Township Stadium, propelling them to a respectable fourth place while sending Sunshine Stars into the relegation zone. An own goal from Chidozie Iwundu initiated the scoring for Abia Warriors, followed by goals from Antoine Ijoma and Samuel Ogunjimi that secured the win.

In Lagos, Ikorodu City FC demonstrated grit and determination, coming from behind to defeat Kwara United 2-1 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena. After Junior Aimufua put Kwara ahead early on, Toyeeb Ajeyigbe swiftly equalized just five minutes later. Shola Adelani then emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 64th minute with a precise assist from Austin Harrison.

In other matches, Niger Tornadoes and Plateau United battled to a 1-1 draw, while reigning champions Rangers International and Bayelsa United played to a stalemate in Yenagoa.

Below are the full results of the 2024-2025 NPFL Matchday 23

Friday, February 7

Katsina United Vs Heartland

1-0

Saturday, February 8

El-Kanemi Warriors Vs Nasarawa United

1-0

Remo Stars Vs Kano Pillars

2-1

Shooting Stars Vs Bendel Insurance

1-0

Sunday, February 9

Niger Tornadoes Vs Plateau United

1-1

Bayelsa United Vs Enugu Rangers

0-0

Rivers United Vs Lobi Stars

1-0

Abia Warriors Vs Sunshine Stars

3-0

Akwa United Vs Enyimba

2-1

Ikorodu City Vs Kwara United

2-1