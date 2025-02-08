NPFL Updates: Kano Pillars Suspended Coach Refuses To Resume

The technical adviser of Kano Pillars, Usman Abdallah, has chosen to uphold his three-week suspension despite an offer for an early return.

This decision follows a recent suspension imposed by Kano Pillars’ management due to the team’s lackluster performance and concerns regarding his interaction with fans.

In light of Abdallah’s absence, Kano Pillars legend and chief coach Ahmed Garba Yaro-Yaro has been appointed to lead the technical team on an interim basis.

“I was asked to resume my duties just one week into the suspension, but I believe it’s crucial to wait until the full three weeks have passed,” Abdallah told CompleteSports. “This time allows for reflection and for any tensions surrounding the situation to cool down.”

He noted that similar circumstances had occurred with previous coaches at the club, including Salisu Yusuf, Abdu Maikaba, and Musa Ibrahim.

The coach added, “Having coached teams such as Katsina United and Enyimba, I haven’t encountered this kind of situation before. Therefore, I think it’s in everyone’s best interest to address the underlying issues before I return.”

In a positive development, Abia Warriors defender Prince Okorie has resumed training after an extended period recovering from an injury.

The center-back, who has been sidelined since the start of the year due to an unspecified injury, joined his teammates in practice on Friday.

The club expressed enthusiasm about his comeback, stating, “After weeks of recovery and dedication, Prince Okorie is back on the pitch. He is eager to contribute fully to the team once again.”