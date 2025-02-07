12,500 Hectares Of Degraded Land Reclaimed – FG

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the effects of climate change across the country.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, stated this on Friday while he addressed stakeholders at the Pan-African Agency for the Great Green Wall Ministerial Segment, holding in Dakar, Senegal.

In a statement on his X handle, he disclosed that the government through the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) has been combating deforestation and reclaiming degraded lands.

According to him, 37 million tree seedlings have been produced to combat deforestation, while 12,500 hectares of degraded land have been reclaimed.

Lawal stated that the Great Green Wall initiative symbolized Africa’s commitment to combat desertification, restore degraded lands, and enhance climate resilience.

“We face significant challenges, including desert encroachment and food insecurity, which require urgent and innovative solutions. Through the PAGGW, we aim for environmental sustainability and climate justice for millions in the Sahel.

“Nigeria is dedicated to the success of the Great Green Wall. Our National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) leads afforestation projects and promotes sustainable land management.

Since its establishment in 2015, NAGGW has produced over 37 million tree seedlings and reclaimed more than 12,500 hectares of degraded land in Nigeria’s frontline states,” he said.

The Minister assured the government would continue to invest in irrigation infrastructure and climate adaptation strategies.