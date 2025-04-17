Climate Change Worsened Boko Haram Crisis – FG

The Federal Government has said the activities of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, were enhanced by climate change.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, said the shrinking of Lake Chad, which was caused by climate change, exacerbated the menace of Boko Haram.

Lawal stated this on Tuesday while discussing with a delegation from the European Union, led by Mr. Aosmin Dobran, Director of Peace, Partnership, and Crisis Management Department.

“Climate change and security are inextricably linked. The Boko Haram crisis was exacerbated by the shrinking Lake Chad, while the encroaching Sahara Desert has strained farming activities and communities, leading to increased unrest,” he said.

The Minister assured that the federal government was addressing climate change effects in the North through restoring lands for agricultural uses.

“The Federal Ministry of Environment is addressing these challenges through Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project and National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW). These initiatives aim to restore land for agricultural use in northern states and establish a barrier against the Sahara in frontline states,” he stated.

He commended the EU for its contribution and support to the government’s project in addressing climate change.

The Minister added that the visit underscored a shared commitment to promoting sustainability.

“The EU remains a committed partner in our pursuit of environmental sustainability, supporting initiatives like our National Secular Economy Roadmap and the preservation of our National Parks.

“This visit underscores our shared commitment to promoting sustainability and signifies the continuation of our coordinated efforts to create a cleaner, safer environment for present and future generations.

“Our cooperation with the European Union will continue, particularly in training judges and lawyers to better understand and apply environmental laws, and integrating environmental law studies into our universities and other institutions of learning.

“We are grateful for the EU’s unwavering partnership and friendship,” the statement, on his 𝕏 handle, added.