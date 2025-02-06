Veteran Nollywood Actor Columbus Irisoanga Dies At 67

Veteran Nollywood actor Columbus Irisoanga, popularly known as ‘Igbudu’, has passed away, sending shockwaves through the Nigerian film industry.

Naija News reports that the death was announced by veteran actress and politician, Hilda Dokubo, in an emotional post on Instagram.

Dokubo described Irisoanga’s passing as a huge loss to the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and the Nollywood industry.

She wrote, “There can’t be a shortage of angels in heaven that the few here are called home like this! This one is heavy on Uniport, Rivers State, and Nollywood.”

Back-to-back Tragedies In Nollywood

The death of Columbus Irisoanga comes just days after another Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu, also passed away at the age of 35.

Veteran actor Emeka Okoye confirmed Ugwu’s passing on his Instagram page on Wednesday, expressing deep sorrow over her untimely demise.

“Rest in peace, sis. Pat Ugwu. @patpat_ugwu so we no get to work again? Death whyooo? God, please 😭😭😭. Rest in peace, PAT. May your soul rest in the bosom of the Lord. God please protect all my colleagues, especially those I am close to. This unusual death is frightening. I proclaim life to everyone close to me this 2025 in the precious blood of Jesus. Amen,” Okoye wrote.

The family of the late actress Pat Ugwu has announced that her burial will take place on February 6 and 7, 2025.