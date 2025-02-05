Nollywood Mourns As Popular Actress Is Confirmed Dead

The Nollywood industry has been thrown into fresh mourning over the sudden death of actress, Pat Ugwu.

Naija News understands the death of the 35-year-old actress was confirmed by veteran actor, Emeka Okoye via his Instagram account on Wednesday.

Okoye expressed regret that he would not be able to work with Ugwu again and prayed for God’s protection and long life for his other colleagues.

Announcing her death, Emeka wrote: “Rest in peace sis. Pat ugwu. @patpat_ugwu so we no get to work again? Death whyooo ? God please 😭😭😭. Rest in peace PAT. May your soul rest in the bosom of the Lord. God please protect all my colleagues especially those am close to. This unusual Death is frightening . I proclaim life to everyone close to me this 2025 in the precious blood of Jesus. Amen.”

The late actress is set to be buried on February 6 and 7, 2025, according to the burial arrangements released by her family.

Meanwhile, Nigerian gospel actor, Moses Korede Are, popularly known as Baba Gbenro, in the Mount Zion Abattoir series, has been laid to rest.

Naija News recalls that Baba Gbenro, founder and International President of Calvary Movies Drama Ministry, based in Ogbomoso, Nigeria, passed away in November 2024.

Photos of the burial ceremony shared online captured the well-wishers clad in white and blue paying their last respects to the beloved star around his final resting place.

In one of the pictures, the late actor’s casket, adorned with gold trimmings and floral decorations, lies open.