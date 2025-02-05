‘You Have Not Done Anything Wrong’ – Dotun Defends Comedian AY Over ‘Kissing’ Photo With May Edochie

Nigerian media personality, Dotun Kayode, has sent a message to comedian AY Makun after an Artificial Intelligence, AI, video of him and May Edochie kissing surfaced online.

Naija News reported that in a lengthy post via his Instagram page on Tuesday night, AY urged the perpetrators to channel their talents toward building a better nation rather than tearing each other down

The movie star stated that his colleague and reality TV star, Alex Unusual, has yet to come out of the lies and narratives about their romantic relationship and questioned whether people want to chase away everyone working with him

Reacting, Dotun told AY that he and May are separated, their partners have moved on publicly, and they have the right to do the same.

According to Dotun, there is a need to set the record straight to avoid being used for the wrong reasons, but AY and May have done nothing wrong.

He wrote, “Open note to AY: you are an amazing creative with so many years of experience & grace. Sometimes; easy to judge & maybe not perfect in a few ways but are we all? No I need you to know one thing, yes it’s Ai and it should not to be encouraged for this purpose BUT let me be honest, you are not doing anything wrong.

“There is a need to set the record straight to avoid it being used for the wrong reasons but there is so much more to you as a human being besides these scandals. You are “AY” the Legend.

“Always remind them and you never never stop doing that. This is a lot sometimes especially on how it can be perceived but Oga AY; know this now, you have not done anything wrong. You are both separated and both of your partners have alleged moved on publicly.

“You and May have the right to do the same. This is 2025 & everyone deserves to be happy. In as much as this is not what it seems, you have both done nothing wrong. You an amazing creative and that’s what it will be till thy kingdom come.”