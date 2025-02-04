Must You Chase Away Everyone? – Comedian AY Reacts As ‘Kissing’ Photos With May Edochie Emerges Online

Nigerian ace comedian cum filmmaker, Ayodeji Richard Makun, popularly known as Comedian AY, has expressed displeasure over his viral kissing photos with the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May.

Naija News reports that a video and photos making the rounds online, generated using Artificial Intelligence, AI, show AY kissing May Edochie while on a flight to London.

However, in a lengthy post via his Instagram page on Tuesday night, AY urged the perpetrators to channel their talents toward building a better nation rather than tearing each other down.

The movie star stated that his colleague and reality TV star, Alex Unusual, has yet to come out of the lies and narratives about their romantic relationship and questioned whether people want to chase away everyone working with him.

He wrote, “Dear Online Innovators, As the future leaders and change-makers of Nigeria, I urge you to channel your immense creative talents toward building a better nation rather than tearing each other down.

“Nigeria is rich with potential, and your unique skills—be it in art, music, technology, or entrepreneurship—can be pivotal in driving positive change. Instead of using your creativity to undermine those who are working hard to improve their lives and contribute to society, let’s focus on uplifting one another.

“It’s essential to recognize that every action has consequences. When we choose to sabotage others, we only perpetuate a cycle of negativity and destruction. At what point will we realize that unity and collaboration will yield far greater results than division? The other time, it was the poor @alex_unusual who is yet to come out of all the lies and narratives meted out on her person for choosing to always be a support a family who were a major part of her brand growth. Must you all chase away everyone working with me or trying to earn an honest living through me?

“Let’s come together to support one another’s hustles, celebrate our achievements, and inspire a culture of innovation and respect. The future of Nigeria depends on our collective efforts to foster an environment where everyone can thrive.

“Remember, your talents can be a force for good. Let’s use them to build bridges.”