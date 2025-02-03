Why Tinubu Signed Bill Establishing Federal University In Ogoni – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, says the signing of the bill establishing the Federal University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni, in Rivers State is based on Tinubu’s resolve to promote unity and development.

Bwala stated that President Tinubu, by his action, is saying there are no minority ethnicities in Nigeria.

He added that the resolve to promote unity and development is in line with the President’s decision to approve the federal university in Ogoni shortly after he approved the one for Southern Kaduna district in Kaduna State.

Naija News reports the presidential media aide noted that Tinubu is committed to righting the wrongs of the past and prevent future episodes of segregation in the country.

“I am pleased to inform Nigerians that Mr. President @officialABAT has assented to the bill establishing Federal University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni, in Rivers State.

“It’s important to highlight that the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu is all about righting the wrongs of the past and putting in place institutions to guard against future segregated developments.

“You will all recall that recently, in similar fashion, Mr. President graciously approved the establishment of another federal university to be sited in the Southern Kaduna district of Kaduna State.

“To Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there are no minority ethnicities in Nigeria. He believes in the opening stanza of our national anthem, which says that though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood, we stand.

“Congratulations to the good people of Ogoni land. The president is fulfilling the mandate,” Bwala wrote via his X account.

As earlier reported by Naija News, President Tinubu signed the bill for the Ogoni university at a ceremony in the State House on Monday.