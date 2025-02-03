President Tinubu Signs Bill Establishing Federal University Of Environment And Technology, Ogoni

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law, the bill establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Ogoni.

This was made known in a terse statement made available on Monday by the presidency via its social media account on the X platform.

The statement described the development as a fulfilment of the promise by President Tinubu.

“Promise Kept. Assented into Law by President Bol. The Federal University of Environment and Technology (TAI) Establishment Bill 2024,” the State House statement read.

The president was flanked by Senator Mpigi Barinada (Senator representing Ogoniland in The Senate), the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, Minister of Education and other top Government officials during the signing at the State House.

Naija News recalls that recently, President Tinubu, urged the people of Ogoniland to forget historical grievances and give peace a chance.

President Tinubu made the call during a meeting at the Aso Rock Villa with a delegation of Ogoni people, leaders and top government officials where he promised that his administration would prioritize peace, justice, and sustainable development in the area.

During the meeting, which also had in attendance the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and others, Tinubu made a passionate call for unity and reconciliation, stressing that wounds can not be healed if anger is still present.

President Tinubu directed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to coordinate the negotiations as he called for inclusive consultation and mutual understanding.

According to a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended the delegation for embracing the Federal Government-led dialogue and emphasised the need for collaboration, trust, and inclusiveness to resolve lingering issues in the region.