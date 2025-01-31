Lack Of Value Affecting Nigeria – President Tinubu’s Aide, Ajayi

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has called for value reorientation of citizens to achieve an efficient working country.

Naija News reports that Ajayi said the current poor system in the country across all sectors resulted from value degradation.

In a statement on Friday, via his X handle, President Tinubu’s Aide advocated a change in attitude from all citizens, which he said would help the country achieve its potential.

“We can only imagine our pace of development and progress as a country if we develop a national value system around the virtues of excellence, honour, and integrity. This means our workmen and women will pursue excellence as second nature in everything. Politicians will embrace public service as a matter of honour, and citizens will accept integrity as an article of faith in undertakings.

“Our society is hemorrhaging as a result of value degradation. It is heartbreaking how badly we have drifted because we neglected our cultural values and practices that served as the guiding principles of society,” he said.

While urging concerted efforts from leaders at all levels to repair the nation’s value issues, Ajayi commended the government’s efforts in approving the National Values Charter.

He emphasized that the National Values Charter would push value re-orientation at the forefront of public policy and national development.

“It is the responsibility of leaders at all levels to direct society to embrace enduring values that edify and promote human development. I believe we can still recover lost grounds.

“This is why the efforts being made by the Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu-led National Orientation Agency to re-ignite a new wave of consciousness through the National Values Charter should be appreciated and promoted.

“The values charter has already been approved by the Federal Executive Council. President Bola Tinubu is leading this renewed effort to push value re-orientation to the forefront of public policy and national development agenda,” Ajayi added.