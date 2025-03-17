Raye Deserves ‘Capital Punishment’ – Tinubu’s Aide

President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has said the corps member, Ushie Uguamaye, known as Raye, who called the President terrible deserved capital punishment.

Ajayi argued that it was normal for citizens to criticize the President but a corps member has no such right.

He stated this in a post he made on his Facebook handle, on Monday. Naija News reports that capital punishment under Nigeria’s law means death.

“Citizens can abuse a living day out of their President or any public official. It is normal. But a copper violated her oath and conduct here. That is capital punishment under NYSC.

“You can’t abuse the country you are serving as a corper under any guise and the symbol of sovereign authority which is the President. She should be punished to the fullest extent, not just warning. She chose to be silly, then she should face the consequences,” he wrote.

Following attacks from his followers and other Facebook users, Ajayi said he did not mean that Raye should be killed.

He stressed that what he meant was that Raye should be given the highest punishment recommended by NYSC in line with its act.

“The mob get their oxygen from misrepresentations and delibrate mischief. I made comments under a post where I advertently wrote that what the lady corper did should attract capital punishment under NYSC which means her indiscretion should attract highest punishment under the NYSC scheme.

“The highest punishment under NYSC is expulsion. There was a follow-up comment under same thread where I provided the context in my usage of capital punishment under NYSC as a metaphor. The follow-up comment that explained the previous comment was ignored. It is common sense that there is no death penalty anywhere as punishment under NYSC law,” he stated.