Rivers: Presidency Reacts As Jonathan, Soyinka Condemns Tinubu For Suspending Fubara As Governor

The presidency has responded to the criticism from former President Goodluck Jonathan and Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka regarding the recent suspension of elected officials in Rivers State, following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

Naija News had earlier reported that former President Jonathan condemned the suspension of the elected officers in Rivers State, describing the actions as detrimental to Nigeria’s international reputation.

At the Haske Satumari Foundation Colloquium in Abuja on Saturday, Jonathan expressed his disappointment over the removal of elected officials.

He stated, “These actions by key actors in the executive and legislative arms of government paint the country in a negative light.”

Jonathan stressed the importance of the executive, legislature, and judiciary in maintaining the nation’s image and investment opportunities.

He further accused the three arms of government of engaging in abuse of power, which he argued contributed to the crisis in Rivers State.

The former president, who chaired the event, clarified that although former presidents typically refrain from commenting on such issues to avoid escalating tensions, his decision to speak out was prompted by numerous Nigerians urging him to address the situation, especially as a prominent figure from the Niger Delta region.

Jonathan also criticized the lack of trust in the judiciary, pointing out the troubling scenario where an individual, rather than the judicial system, had the power to dictate actions to the bench.

Soyinka Criticizes The Move As Anti-Federalism

Similarly, Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka expressed concerns about the declaration, stating that it undermined the spirit of federalism.

Speaking to The Africa Report, Soyinka argued that the manner in which the state of emergency was declared betrayed the principles of federalism enshrined in Nigeria’s Constitution.

He noted that the 1999 constitution granted excessive power to the president, and called for a national discussion on the matter to address these concerns.

Reacting to the criticism, Temitope Ajayi, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, acknowledged the respected status of both Jonathan and Soyinka but clarified that their opinions were personal.

Ajayi maintained that the actions taken by President Tinubu were in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, specifically Section 305, which grants the president the authority to declare a state of emergency.

He said, “Professor Wole Soyinka and former President Goodluck Jonathan are respected statesmen. Like many Nigerians that have offered varied opinions on the President’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, the two distinguished Nigerians have also offered their own opinions too.

“President Tinubu has a country to govern, and he has exercised his power under the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“President Tinubu has a duty to preserve the corporate existence of Nigeria. He won’t allow any part of the country or state to descend into chaos.

“The Supreme Court ruled that there is no functioning government in Rivers State known to the constitution of Nigeria. President Tinubu won’t fail in his sacred duty to protect and preserve the country.”