Tinubu: It Is Pathetic That You All Make Issue Of Something I Never Wanted – El-Rufai Knocks Bwala

Former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has replied the Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, over his criticism of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Naija News reported that El-Rufai, on Monday, while speaking at a national conference in Abuja on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to live up to its promises to the citizens.

He further said that the hardship in the country was a product of illiterates and semi-illiterates occupying positions of authority.

Reacting to the former Minister of Federal Capital Territory’s (FCT) position, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, accused him of planning to unseat a government he helped to form.

On his X handle, in reaction to El-Rufai’s words, Bwala questioned if he (El-Rufai) could make the statements he made if he were in the cabinet of the current government.

In a post via his X handle on Thursday, El-Rufai said he had told Tinubu that he was not interested in any position in his government.

He also stated that the pathetic manner in which Bwala and other members of Tinubu’s government always raise issues about the ministerial appointment, which he never wanted, reflects their level of moral flexibility.

El-Rufai reiterated that he would still criticise the tragedy in APC if he was in Tinubu’s government.

He wrote, “Good morning, @BwalaDaniel. I was cabinet minister 22 years ago, and was clear to Asiwaju that I was not interested in any position in his future government. The pathetic manner all of you latter-day converts to the Tinubu government make an issue of something that I never wanted in the first place is perhaps a reflection of the level of your moral flexibility.

“If I had remained in the Tinubu government, I will say or do the same on the tragedy within a party I was a founder, and the government that emerged from it – first in private sessions with those concerned, and then go public if no remedial actions are taken. Go and check my public service record from 1998.

“I am only responding to you because I still think you are a decent person who may need a job, and not in the class of Wendell Simlin and that Kaduna pretender that our voters retired in 2019 – these clowns are political mercenaries that receive humongous monthly stipends from the security vote to be the first to jump on X and other platforms to defend everything the Asiwaju government does or fails to do, no matter how indefensible it may be.

“Enjoy your special adviser position, my brother, but remember that allegiance to God and country comes first in human scale of accountability, before any person or authority. – @elrufai”