‘Please Come Home, Your Actions Are Not Borne Out Of Patriotism But Need For Vengeance’ – Bwala Tells El-Rufai

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that the statement and actions of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, against Tinubu’s government are not motivated by patriotism but a need for vengeance.

Naija News reports that Bwala made the remark in response to El-Rufai’s statement that he would still criticise the All Progressives Congress (APC) government if he was among Tinubu’s ministers.

In a post via X on Thursday, Bwala stated that the opposition sees El-Rufai’s element of vengeance, making him a veritable recruitment tool.

He stated that El-Rufai did not need all these melodramatic activities or a vengeance mission, urging him to return and resolve his grievances with the APC.

Bwala also rejected the claims of being “a latter-day Asiwaju supporter” ascribed to him by the former governor.

He said, “Still my senior brother @elrufai, I am sure you don’t need anyone to tell you about my respect and admiration for you, not just for your brilliance, but also as one of the brightest we have from the northern extraction. I am not stating it for the first time today, and you know that.

“My worry, however, is the motive behind your statements and actions; they are not borne out of patriotism, but a need for vengeance. The opposition sees that singular element of vengeance as a veritable tool for your recruitment.

“With respect, I am not a latter-day Asiwaju supporter. We both played our roles in his emergence as the candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

“And before then, whilst you were from the CPC extraction of the APC, I was from the ACN, which explains why I worked with Comrade Oshiomhole when he chaired the party, amongst other things, to protect the interest of Asiwaju, whom at the time you people vowed to retire from politics.

“I still think you don’t need all these melodramatic activities or a vengeance mission. Come back and resolve whatever you think are your grievances like the dignified man that you are.

“Our party, APC, as of today remains the only organised party with identifiable structures across the country. So if you are looking for any symbol of democracy, it is still in your party. Please, senior, come home; you have toiled all night.”