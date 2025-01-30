PDP: “It’s Too Early To Be Showing Signs Of Dementia” – Dele Momodu Fires Back At Wike’s Aide

Media mogul and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has rubbished the claim by the Senior Special Assistant to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, that he does not know the history of the party properly.

Momodu said it is Olayinka who seems to have forgotten Nigeria’s history.

The publisher also challenged Wike, claiming the former Rivers State Governor is only power drunk and believes he is the sole owner of PDP.

Naija News reports that Momodu’s comments follow an earlier submission by Olayinka during an interview with Arise News that the publisher does not know the history of how problems started in the PDP.

Olayinka also praised Wike as one of the leaders who stood back to rebuild the PDP when the party ran into crisis.

However, in a quick response, Momodu said Wike’s aide is showing signs of dementia at his young age.

He also dismissed claims that Wike is a national leader of the PDP who has made so many sacrifices for the party.

According to him, the FCT Minister also needs to higher more productive media aides.

“I do not know Lere Olayinka’s age but I believe it is too early to be displaying symptoms of dementia. How could Lere have forgotten Nigeria’s contemporary history? I left Nigeria on July 25th 1995 and never stepped foot on Nigerian soil until after July 7 1998 after the sudden death of my mentor CHIEF MOSHOOD ABIOLA.

“While in exile, I risked everything to operate not just Ovation International magazine but produced the Yoruba segment of Radio Freedom (later changed to Radio Kudirat).

“Where was NYESOM WIKE in 1995? What was his contribution to the Democracy and the PDP that transformed him from a fledgling politician to a national leader who has now become so power drunk that he believes he’s the sole owner of PDP.

“Anyway, WIKE should hire bigger and more productive media aides to help fight his endless battles,” Momodu wrote via his Instagram account on Thursday.