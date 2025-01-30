AES Exit: AfCFTA, AES, ECOWAS Will Be Affected – Tuggar

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maitama Tuggar, has declared that the exit of Alliance of Sahel States (AES) countries from the Economic Community of West African States would affect the continent and the blocs.

Naija News reported that AES countries, comprising Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, formalized their exit from ECOWAS on Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday by his spokesman, AlKasim AbdulKadir, Tuggar said the economic implications of the exit would be substantial.

According to him regional markets and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would be affected by AES’s exit.

“The economic implications are also substantial, as these countries will no longer be part of the regional economic community, potentially limiting their access to markets and hindering economic growth.

The Minister noted that the concerns expressed by the African Union (AU) and other international organizations showed the impact the exit would have on Africa, the AES nations and Africa.

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister noted that not only would the AES countries suffer huge economic challenges from their exit, but ECOWAS‘ health organization may also be removed from the hosting country, Burkina Faso.

“The West African Health Organisation (WAHO) is based in Burkina Faso, and its relocation could have significant implications for the region,” he noted.

Tuggar added that ECOWAS bloc leaders still hope the three countries would return to the bloc for the development of the region.

“As President Tinubu emphasized, the door remains open for these countries to rejoin the regional bloc, and it is hoped that they will take advantage of this opportunity to re-engage with their West African neighbours,” he added.